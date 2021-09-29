Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aaron Wan-Bissaka’s Champions League ban extended to two games

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 11.15am Updated: September 29 2021, 11.50am
Aaron Wan-Bissaka will miss two matches (Mike Egerton/PA)
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has had the ban for his red card against Young Boys in the Champions League extended to two matches by a UEFA disciplinary panel.

Wan-Bissaka received a straight red card in the 35th minute of his side’s shock loss earlier this month after a foul on Christopher Martins Pereira.

The full-back’s mandatory one-match ban has been increased for “rough play”, meaning he will miss next month’s home clash with Atalanta in addition to Wednesday night’s game against Villarreal.

Leicester and Napoli have been fined £17,250 and £13,000 respectively following crowd trouble during their Champions League draw at the King Power Stadium.

