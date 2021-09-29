Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Klopp looking for ‘complex and complete’ Liverpool performance against Man City

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.11pm
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seen the goals fly in this season (Joe Giddens/PA)
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has seen the goals fly in this season (Joe Giddens/PA)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is experienced enough not to expect his free-scoring side to continue their goal glut against Manchester City.

Their 5-1 Champions League win over Porto was the sixth-successive match the team had scored three or more goals, only the third time in the club’s history the feat has been achieved.

They have scored 20 times in 17 days and 26 goals in their first nine fixtures to equal a record (for a top-flight campaign) set in 1922 and replicated only one other time in the 2016-2017 season.

Mohamed Salah has eight goals in as many games already, having only failed to score against Burnley, while Sadio Mane (four), Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino (both three) are all contributing.

But Klopp knows it will not just be about the goals when Pep Guardiola’s side visit Anfield on Sunday.

When told his side had scored 20 goals this month, the Reds boss said: “Unfortunately, it didn’t feel like that, but thank you for telling me. We conceded as well, some or a few.

“We play against Man City, I don’t think now it makes too much sense to think too much about how many goals we can score against them.

Sadio Mane (third left) celebrates scoring for Liverpool
Liverpool celebrated scoring five goals at Porto on Tuesday night (Luis Vieira/AP)

“We need a complex and complete performance against them to have a chance only and that’s it.

“But I’m really looking forward to it. I’m looking forward to playing at home again after a while.

“We have to work hard, we had to work hard in all the games we had. But now we have two days more (than the three they had between Brentford and Porto) to the City game, which will be helpful, and then we will be fresh again and then give it a go.”

Liverpool are the Premier League’s leading scorers with 15 but City – who have already put five unanswered goals past Norwich and Arsenal – are not far behind and defensively they have conceded just once.

Last season Pep Guardiola’s side secured their first win at Anfield since 2003 with a 4-1 victory in front of an empty ground during Liverpool’s unfathomable run of six-successive home defeats.

But the Reds are on an 18-match unbeaten run and midfielder Fabinho believes the win over Porto was just the confidence boost they needed.

“A performance like this just gives us more confidence for the future,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

“The next game is against Manchester City at Anfield, so we know Anfield will have a really nice atmosphere.

“These are the kind of games every player likes to play. We just have to play our football, to give everything and we know the fans will be with us.

“It’s really important to be top of this (Champions League) group – a really hard group – and top of the league as well.

“We don’t have easy games and we have to always be ready to play and play in our way and keep the intensity and keep the quality.

“We played a hard game against Brentford last weekend and we played a hard game against Porto but we put in a high intensity (performance) – that was really important for us.

“We just have to keep playing in our way and hopefully we will keep on winning games.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]