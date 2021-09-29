Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Grand chandelier and candelabra prepped for opening of Windsor semi-state rooms

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 12.25pm
Windsor Castle staff prepare the semi-state rooms for opening to the public (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 20121/PA)


Windsor Castle staff have been carrying out the painstaking task of dusting the grand chandelier in the Crimson Drawing Room ready for the opening of the semi-state rooms to the public.

Armed with a brush and a vacuum backpack, one conservator was pictured standing on a scaffold structure as she delicately tended to the historic centrepiece.

Windsor Castle opening
The chandelier is believed to have been built for George IV when he was Prince Regent (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

Made of gilt bronze and cut glass, the chandelier features 28 lights in two tiers and distinctive cut-glass ornaments in the shape of tassels hanging from the top.

The impressive installation is believed to have been commissioned by George IV for the saloon at the Royal Pavilion in Brighton when he was Prince Regent.

It was moved several times but was finally hung in the Crimson Drawing Room at Windsor Castle in 1939, on the orders of the Queen’s grandmother Queen Mary.

Crimson Drawing Room
The opulent Crimson Drawing Room (Peter Smith/Royal Collection Trust/(Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

Damaged in the 1992 fire at the castle, much of what remains is modern restoration.

The semi-state rooms at the Berkshire royal residence are open to visitors from Thursday September 30 until March and entrance to them is included with a ticket to the castle.

Staff were also pictured cleaning the 19th-century gilt bronze candelabra in the scarlet-coloured room.

Staff cleaning the candelabra
Staff clean the candelabra (Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

The drawing room, which was also damaged in the 1992 blaze, boasts stunning views across the surrounding countryside from its large windows.

The semi-state rooms were originally George IV’s private apartments and are among the most richly decorated interiors at the castle.

They are used by the Queen and members of the royal family for official entertaining.

Green Drawing Room
The Green Drawing Room (Mark Fiennes/Royal Collection Trust/Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II 2021/PA)

Another of the semi-state rooms being prepped was the Green Drawing Room, which is often the backdrop for official royal photographs.

It was where the wedding portraits of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were taken in 2018.

The Queen and Duke of Edinburgh were also pictured there together to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee.

Windsor Castle is open to the public five days a week, from Thursday to Monday.

Tickets must be booked in advance at www.rct.uk or +44 (0)303 123 7304.

