Trial of man accused of wife’s murder adjourned until next year

The trial of a man accused of murdering his wife is set to be heard nearly two years after she was allegedly killed, following a six-month adjournment.

Nezam Salangy, 42, of Austin Road, Bromsgrove, Worcestershire, has already been charged with murdering 28-year-old Zobaidah Salangy on March 28, last year.

He appeared at Worcester Crown Court on Wednesday for a hearing to discuss rescheduling the trial’s start date.

His younger brothers, Mohammed Yasin Salangi, 32, and Mohammed Ramin Salangy, 29, who spell their surnames differently, both of Adamscroft Place, Cardiff, also appeared, having previously been charged with assisting an offender.

The hearing was called after separate applications by both the prosecution and Nezam Salangy’s defence team to adjourn the hearing for further time to gather reports.

Mrs Salangy’s remains were found in a shallow grave in a rural area off Copyholt Lane on the outskirts of Bromsgrove on October 16, last year.

We can confirm the body found near Copyholt Lane, in Bromsgrove, on Friday 16 October has been formally identified as Zobaidah Salangy. The area has been closed off for some time but we are preparing to leave the scene and reopen to road later today.https://t.co/BJhjL99hWu pic.twitter.com/JideEZ2IBM — West Mercia Police (@WMerciaPolice) October 22, 2020

The discovery followed exhaustive police searches, which included draining stretches of the Worcester and Birmingham canal near the lane.

Mrs Salangy had disappeared almost six months earlier, on March 29, after reportedly telling family members she was going for a jog.

In court, the six-week trial, due to start on October 11 was adjourned for further reports.

After hearing legal submissions from the three defendants’ barristers and prosecution counsel, judge James Burbidge QC ruled the trial date should be moved to March 14 2022.