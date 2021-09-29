Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Catholic diocese establishes redress scheme for clerical abuse victims

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 1.14pm
Rosary beads (Andrew Parsons/PA)
A Catholic diocese in Northern Ireland is to launch a redress scheme for victims of child abuse committed by clerics under its authority.

Announcing the move, the Diocese of Dromore said it apologised unreservedly for the hurt and damage caused to victims and survivors by any priest or church representative in the area.

“The Diocese of Dromore finds such behaviour towards children and vulnerable people abhorrent, inexcusable and indefensible,” it said in a statement.

The diocese includes parts of counties Antrim, Down and Armagh.

Those eligible for the scheme will include victims of notorious paedophile priest Malachy Finnegan who is alleged to have committed a litany of sex crimes on children in the diocese across four decades before his death in 2002.

Northern Ireland centenary
Archbishop Eamon Martin has met with victims of clerical abuse in the Dromore diocese (Brian Lawless/PA)

The diocese said Catholic Primate Archbishop Eamon Martin had met with a number of survivors of abuse committed in the diocese and he wanted to facilitate a redress scheme and other supports “without undue further delay”.

It said the process would be victim centred and aimed to provide recognition as well as “reasonable compensation” without the need for lengthy investigation and litigation.

The diocese said it understood that redress could take varying forms.

“As well as enabling the provision of financial redress, the scheme includes the possibility of a personal apology on behalf of the diocese and other ways of providing pastoral support,” it stated.

“The diocese will also support the provision of counselling via the Towards Healing service.

“The diocese is willing to commit whatever resources it has available for the purpose of redress to this scheme, even if that should exhaust those resources.”

The scheme will respond to applications from those alleging sexual abuse, including sexual grooming, which may or may not have been accompanied by physical and or emotional abuse.

The crimes must have occurred when the applicant was below the age of 18.

Applications will be assessed by an independent panel, the appointment to which will be managed by a third party organisation.

Decisions on applications will be based on the balance of probabilities.

The diocese said the process would fall outside the civil litigation process and would instead be comparable to a mediation.

It said it would be informal in nature but is intended to be binding on the parties, should a resolution be agreed.

NI abortion law challenged
Patrick Corrigan of Amnesty International has called for a public inquiry into clerical sex abuse in Northern Ireland (PA)

Amnesty International said the announcement by the Diocese of Dromore highlighted the need for a public inquiry into clerical sex abuse in Northern Ireland.

Amnesty’s Northern Ireland programme director Patrick Corrigan said: “Clerical abuse was not limited to one priest, one parish, one diocese or even one denomination in Northern Ireland.

“Redress is just one component of the justice to which victims are entitled and cannot be a substitute for an independent investigation.

“That is why Amnesty is again calling for the Executive to establish a public inquiry into the scale and circumstances of clerical child abuse in Northern Ireland, not restricted to one diocese or one Church.

“We know the problem goes much wider.

“The Father Finnegan scandal is just one example of how paedophile clerics were facilitated by church authorities in continuing their vile abuse.

“It is just one example of how church authorities prioritised the protection of reputation over the protection of children and how the state authorities failed to investigate and intervene to end the abuse.”

