Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Green campaigners Insulate Britain block M25 junction twice in a day

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 2.01pm
Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the same junction of the M25 twice in less than six hours (Insulate Britain/PA)
Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the same junction of the M25 twice in less than six hours (Insulate Britain/PA)

Green activists Insulate Britain blocked the same junction of the M25 twice in less than six hours.

The group blocked Junction 3 of the M25, the Swanley Interchange, in Kent at about 7.30am on Wednesday morning, before returning at 1pm.

During the second demonstration, about 20 activists in high-vis jackets blocked the roundabout while one man superglued himself to a police car.

Insulate Britain protests
The environmental activists have indicated they will continue blocking the M25 despite facing up to two years in prison (Insulate Britain/PA)

Officers from Kent Police could be heard asking protesters if they were aware they were obstructing a highway before telling them they were under arrest.

Protesters who were not glued to the floor were dragged or carried by officers to the centre of the roundabout.

Thirteen protesters remain superglued to the tarmac.

This is the seventh day that Insulate Britain has targeted the UK’s busiest motorway.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier