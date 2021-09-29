Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News UK & World

Labour has a plan for fixing the cost of living crisis, say unions

By Press Association
September 29 2021, 2.32pm
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Labour leader’s speech was welcomed by union leaders, saying Sir Keir Starmer had set out a new vision for the country.

Frances O’Grady, general secretary of the TUC, said: “Keir’s speech today shows that Labour has a plan for fixing the cost of living crisis, for delivering decent pay work and pay, and for giving our children a brighter future.”

Unison general secretary Christina McAnea said: “Keir set out a new vision for the party and a new vision for the country. With the focus on education, public services, rights at work and mental health, Labour is offering just what the country needs after 11 years of Tory mismanagement.

“Communities across the UK are struggling on so many levels.

“Keir’s speech shows that Labour in power could bring hope to the many families forgotten by this government.

“This is a serious plan for change.”

Unite’s national officer Rob MacGregor, speaking for the union, said: “If you’re a Unite member worried about the cost of living crisis, empty petrol pumps, abhorrent fire and rehire in our workplaces and the end of furlough just hours away, there wasn’t much for you in this speech.

“We needed to hear a Labour leader who is as angry as we are about the harm being done to our workers, and as determined as Unite to stand up against abusive employers.

“We’re clearly not there yet.”

Paddy Lillis, general secretary of Usdaw, said: “Keir Starmer today made clear Labour is the party of working people, explaining that he is of working people and for working people.

“That is demonstrated by his commitments to a well-paid and secure workforce through a new deal for workers and we know that he will deliver.

“This is in stark contrast to the Tories who are pulling the rug from under low-paid families with an unfair cut in Universal Credit and increased National Insurance, as we face a looming cost of living crisis.”

Dr Mary Bousted, joint general secretary of the National Education Union, said: “Labour have understood that any Government serious about education needs both a strategy to reduce child poverty and a strategy on boosting schools’ capacity to serve every local child.

Momentum co-chairman Andrew Scattergood said: “Starmer’s speech identified a lot of problems but offered very few solutions.

“We all know that the NHS crisis is bad, but what will our Party do about it?

“We are no clearer on that than we were this morning.”

