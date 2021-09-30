England Women to play World Cup qualifier at the Stadium of Light

England have announced Sunderland’s Stadium of Light as the venue for their World Cup qualifier against Austria in November.

The Lionesses will appear at the Stadium of Light for the first time on Saturday, November 27 in their penultimate qualifying match of the year.

England launched their bid to reach the 2023 finals in Australia and New Zealand by thrashing North Macedonia 8-0 and Luxembourg 10-0 earlier this month.

The #Lionesses are heading to the @StadiumOfLight! 🏟 ✨ 🎟 Tickets on sale now exclusively for My England Football members ⤵️ — Lionesses (@Lionesses) September 30, 2021

England head coach Sarina Wiegman said: “I’m well aware how important the north-east of England has been in the development of so many of our squad, and in particular Sunderland.

“I’m delighted we can play in such an impressive stadium and in front of fans who are so passionate about the game. I know it will be a very special day and I hope we can rise to the occasion.”

England squad members Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, Lucy Bronze, Demi Stokes, Carly Telford, Lucy Staniforth and Beth Mead have all played for Sunderland earlier in their careers.

The Lionesses will face Northern Ireland in their next qualifier at Wembley on Saturday, October 23 and will close out the year with another home World Cup qualifier against Latvia on November 30.

England’s senior men’s team have played at the Stadium of Light on three occasions – in 1999, 2003 and 2016.