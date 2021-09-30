Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Novak Djokovic pulls out of BNP Paribas Open

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.01pm
Novak Djokovic will not be playing at Indian Wells in the BNP Paribas Open (Simon Bruty/AELTC Pool/PA)
Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells.

The world number one has won the tournament five times, but has decided to pull out this time around.

Djokovic has already claimed the Australian Open, French Open and Wimbledon titles this season but fell short of completing a calendar sweep of the majors when he was beaten in the US Open final by Daniil Medvedev earlier this month.

The Serbian said on Twitter: “I am sorry I won’t get to see my fans in Indian Wells and play in the desert, my favourite place to go. I hope to see you next year!”

Tournament director Tommy Haas said: “We are disappointed that Novak will not be able to join us at the BNP Paribas Open this fall.

“We hope to see him back in Tennis Paradise next March to contend for a record-setting sixth title in the desert.”