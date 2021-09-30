Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Kelechi Iheanacho to miss Leicester match in Poland after problem with documents

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.02pm
Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho has been unable to travel to Warsaw (Steven Paston/PA)
Kelechi Iheanacho has been ruled out of Leicester’s Europa League clash with Legia Warsaw after being turned away by Polish border control.

The striker travelled to Warsaw with the Foxes but a problem with his travel documents meant he was not allowed into the country.

The Foxes face Legia on Thursday but are now without the Nigeria international – last season’s 19-goal top scorer – who will now have to return to the UK.

Boss Brendan Rodgers said: “We’ve had an issue with Kelechi. His documentation coming into the country wasn’t sufficient, so he wasn’t able to travel. He will be unavailable for the game.

“The paperwork didn’t allow him to enter the country. We’ll have to look at that when we’re back.”

Jonny Evans has not travelled as he struggles to shake off an ongoing foot problem which has dogged him since earlier in the year, while Wilfred Ndidi is banned.

Legia top Group C after beating Spartak Moscow 1-0 in their opening game while Leicester lost a 2-0 lead to draw 2-2 with Napoli.

“They had a fantastic result in the last game. They’re very well organised, the players are very committed, and on the counter-attack they can give us problems,” Rodgers said at a press conference.

“In the last game and a half we have been more like ourselves in our football, so hopefully we can bring that to Legia and make it really difficult for them.

“You travel to play in great stadiums in front of passionate supporters. It should be a great game in a great atmosphere, and it’s something you always have to deal with away in Europe.

“It’s been a great experience and we want to keep achieving it. It’s an ambition of ours to keep playing at this level. You have to earn it and that’s hopefully something we can keep doing over the next number of years.”