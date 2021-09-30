Sarah Everard death made Police Federation chair ‘sick to stomach’

The National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales has said the killing of Sarah Everard made him feel “sick to the stomach”.

John Apter said Wayne Couzens had “brought disgrace to our uniform” and his actions had “cast a shadow on all those who work within policing”.

Mr Apter joined other high profile figures, such as the Mayor of London, in reacting to the facts of the case, with Sadiq Khan describing the whole life tariff for Couzens as the “right” sentence.

Giving his reaction to the case after Couzens’ sentencing hearing, Mr Apter said: “This predator is an absolute disgrace to the police service, and I am totally ashamed that he was ever a police officer.

“I am proud to carry a warrant card, but this vile individual’s abuse of that authority has cast a shadow on all those who work within policing. He has brought disgrace to our uniform.

“The way he took advantage of Sarah’s trust makes me feel sick to the stomach.

“No sentence will ever ease the pain for the family and friends of Sarah or undo the terrible damage this disgusting man has done. He doesn’t deserve to have another single day of freedom and I hope every day he spends in prison is a long one.”

Adding his thoughts, Mr Khan said: “All my thoughts today are with Sarah’s parents, her siblings, her loved ones and everyone who knew her. They have had to endure the most appalling experience imaginable.

“The sentence that has been handed down today is the right one – Wayne Couzens should spend the rest of his life in prison. But no sentence could ever make up for the terrible loss felt by Sarah’s loved ones.

Sarah Everard was killed by a serving police officer after he carried out a false arrest (Handout/PA)

“The fact this heinous crime was committed by a serving police officer makes it even more disturbing.

“There are some serious questions that need to be answered about how we ensure something like this never happens again, and I’m determined that the lessons are not only learned by the police, but acted upon.

“As Mayor, I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure that women and girls feel safe and are safe in London.”

Shadow chancellor Angela Rayner said she would not say Couzens’ name after his sentence.

She tweeted: “I won’t say his name, I will only say Sarah’s name. Her name is Sarah Everard and she should still be here today.

— Angela Rayner (@AngelaRayner) September 30, 2021

“We are sick and tired of saying never again, we are sick and tired of being scared, threatened, abused & attacked.

“Solidarity with Sarah’s family and all women today.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “All of us in the CPS have been deeply affected by what happened to Sarah. Wayne Couzens treated her with vile depravity. It was a truly evil thing to do.

“The investigation in this case by the Metropolitan Police was meticulous, and our joint prosecution team worked hard to bring the strongest possible case to court.

“We all feel betrayed that Couzens abused his position as a police officer to commit such abhorrent crimes.

“All of us should be free to walk our streets safely.”