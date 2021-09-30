Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Sarah Everard death made Police Federation chair ‘sick to stomach’

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.04pm
Police officer Wayne Couzens, 48, has been handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah (Met Police/PA)
The National Chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales has said the killing of Sarah Everard made him feel “sick to the stomach”.

John Apter said Wayne Couzens had “brought disgrace to our uniform” and his actions had “cast a shadow on all those who work within policing”.

Mr Apter joined other high profile figures, such as the Mayor of London, in reacting to the facts of the case, with Sadiq Khan describing the whole life tariff for Couzens as the “right” sentence.

Giving his reaction to the case after Couzens’ sentencing hearing, Mr Apter said: “This predator is an absolute disgrace to the police service, and I am totally ashamed that he was ever a police officer.

“I am proud to carry a warrant card, but this vile individual’s abuse of that authority has cast a shadow on all those who work within policing. He has brought disgrace to our uniform.

“The way he took advantage of Sarah’s trust makes me feel sick to the stomach.

“No sentence will ever ease the pain for the family and friends of Sarah or undo the terrible damage this disgusting man has done. He doesn’t deserve to have another single day of freedom and I hope every day he spends in prison is a long one.”

Adding his thoughts, Mr Khan said: “All my thoughts today are with Sarah’s parents, her siblings, her loved ones and everyone who knew her. They have had to endure the most appalling experience imaginable.

“The sentence that has been handed down today is the right one – Wayne Couzens should spend the rest of his life in prison. But no sentence could ever make up for the terrible loss felt by Sarah’s loved ones.

Sarah Everard
Sarah Everard was killed by a serving police officer after he carried out a false arrest (Handout/PA)

“The fact this heinous crime was committed by a serving police officer makes it even more disturbing.

“There are some serious questions that need to be answered about how we ensure something like this never happens again, and I’m determined that the lessons are not only learned by the police, but acted upon.

“As Mayor, I will continue to do everything within my power to ensure that women and girls feel safe and are safe in London.”

Shadow chancellor Angela Rayner said she would not say Couzens’ name after his sentence.

She tweeted: “I won’t say his name, I will only say Sarah’s name. Her name is Sarah Everard and she should still be here today.

“We are sick and tired of saying never again, we are sick and tired of being scared, threatened, abused & attacked.

“Solidarity with Sarah’s family and all women today.”

Nick Price, head of the CPS Special Crime and Counter Terrorism Division, said: “All of us in the CPS have been deeply affected by what happened to Sarah. Wayne Couzens treated her with vile depravity. It was a truly evil thing to do.

“The investigation in this case by the Metropolitan Police was meticulous, and our joint prosecution team worked hard to bring the strongest possible case to court.

“We all feel betrayed that Couzens abused his position as a police officer to commit such abhorrent crimes.

“All of us should be free to walk our streets safely.”

