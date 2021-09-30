Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man accused of ‘predatory’ murder of Sabina Nessa in court

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.06pm
Sabina Nessa was attacked and killed on her way to meet a friend earlier this month (handout/PA)
Sabina Nessa was attacked and killed on her way to meet a friend earlier this month (handout/PA)

A man has appeared in court accused of the “premeditated and predatory” murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa.

Garage worker Koci Selamaj, 36, allegedly attacked 28-year-old Ms Nessa as she walked through Cator Park in Kidbrooke, south-east London, on her way to meet a friend on September 17.

It is claimed her attacker used a 2ft long weapon to strike her repeatedly before carrying her away unconscious.

The body of Ms Nessa, who taught a year one class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was found nearly 24 hours later covered with leaves near a community centre in the park.

A post-mortem examination has yet to confirm the exact cause of her death but the attack was said to have involved “extreme violence”.

Sabina Nessa tributes
Dozens of tributes to Sabina Nessa have been left near where she was found dead (PA)

Selamaj, from Eastbourne, East Sussex, was arrested in the seaside town in the early hours of Sunday and charged with her murder on Monday.

A light-coloured Nissan Micra was seized in a leafy residential street about half-a-mile away.

Selamaj, who is originally from Albania, appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday before the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan QC told the court it was a “premeditated and predatory” stranger attack and there was no suggestion the defendant knew Ms Nessa.

During the hearing, the defendant, who has already indicated he will deny murder, spoke to confirm his name and date of birth before a timetable for the case was set.

Dressed in a prison-issue green and yellow top, he appeared in court by video link from Wormwood Scrubs assisted by an Albanian interpreter in court.

Judge Lucraft set a plea hearing for December 16 and remanded the defendant into custody.

More from The Courier