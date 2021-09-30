Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
‘The world is a safer place’ with killer in jail, says Sarah Everard family

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.12pm
Susan Everard (right), the mother of Sarah Everard, reading a victim impact statement as former Metropolitan Police officer Wayne Couzens (left), 48, sits in the dock (Elizabeth Cook/PA)
The family of Sarah Everard has welcomed a whole life sentence for her killer, saying: “The world is a safer place with him imprisoned.”

On Thursday, Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life order at the Old Bailey for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

Her parents Jeremy and Susan and sister Katie had given moving victim impact statements expressing their outrage at Couzens’ crimes, demanding that he look at them in court.

On Thursday, they sat calmly in court, metres from the Met Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick, as a visibly shaking Couzens was sent down.

Afterwards they shook hands with the detectives who helped bring him to justice before leaving court.

In a statement, the family said: “We are very pleased that Wayne Couzens has received a full life sentence and will spend the rest of his life in jail.

“Nothing can make things better, nothing can bring Sarah back, but knowing he will be imprisoned forever brings some relief.

“Sarah lost her life needlessly and cruelly and all the years of life she had yet to enjoy were stolen from her.

“Wayne Couzens held a position of trust as a police officer and we are outraged and sickened that he abused this trust in order to lure Sarah to her death.

“The world is a safer place with him imprisoned.

“It is almost seven months since Sarah died and the pain of losing her is overwhelming.

“We miss her all the time.

“She was a beautiful young woman in looks and character and our lives are the poorer without her.

Sarah Everard (Family/PA)
Sarah Everard (Family/PA)

“We remember all the lovely things about Sarah, her compassion and kindness, her intelligence, her strong social conscience.

“But we especially like to remember her laughing and dancing and enjoying life.

“We hold her safe in our hearts.”

Paying tribute to all those who worked on the case, they said: “We are immensely grateful to the police and legal team who worked on Sarah’s case.

“We cannot thank them enough for their meticulous and painstaking work and for their constant support.

“We also send our heartfelt thanks to our family and friends for comforting us through this terrible time.”

