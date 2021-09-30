Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Driver accused over baby death after pram crash has trial delayed until 2022

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.13pm
James Paul Davis arriving at an earlier court hearing (Jacob King/PA)
A man accused of causing the death of a two-week-old boy by dangerous driving has had his trial adjourned until next year.

Ciaran Leigh Morris was being pushed along the pavement in a pram by family in High Street, Brownhills, Walsall, at about 4pm on Easter Sunday, when he was struck by a car.

James Paul Davis, 35, previously entered pleas of not guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and a separate offence of causing death by driving while uninsured, in connection with the incident.

Davis, of Croxtalls Avenue, Walsall, appeared at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday for an administrative hearing, ahead of what was due to be the start of his trial, next week.

Two-week-old baby hit by car
Ciaran Leigh Morris (West Midlands Police/PA)

However, the court heard that delays in getting case reports meant the trial, estimated to last up to five days, would now have to move to 2022.

The Recorder of Wolverhampton, judge Michael Chambers QC, told Davis: “There was to be a trial on October 4, but that had to be vacated.”

He added: “The first date at which the court can accommodate this case, due to pressure of cases caused by the Covid pandemic, is March 21 2022.”

Ciaran’s funeral took place on April 28, with the cortege, led by a horse-drawn hearse, passing near to the scene of the crash.

An inquest was opened and adjourned earlier this month pending the outcome of the criminal investigation.

Two-week-old baby hit by car
Flowers and tributes left at the scene in Brownhills (Jacob King/PA)

A crowdfunding appeal to support the family raised almost £39,000, with 2,149 people making donations.

Ciaran’s parents paid an emotional tribute to their son, in a statement released shortly after the crash.

They said: “Mommy’s and Daddy’s hearts will always ache, we love you more than anything.

“We didn’t get to keep you for long but we are happy we had the chance to meet you, look after you and call you our son.

“Fly high angel.”

