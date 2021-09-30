Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Mars surface shaped by furious floods from overflowing craters, study says

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.23pm
The Mars surface was shaped by furious floods from overflowing craters (ASA/GSFC/ JPL ASU)
The surface of Mars was shaped by fast and furious floods from overflowing craters, a new study suggests.

While river erosion on Earth is usually a slow process, on the red planet massive floods from overflowing crater lakes had a big role in shaping the Martian surface.

They carved deep chasms and moved vast amounts of sediment, according to the research.

The study found that the floods, which probably lasted mere weeks, eroded more than enough sediment to completely fill Lake Superior and Lake Ontario – among the largest lakes on Earth.

Lead author Tim Goudge, an assistant professor at the University of Texas Jackson School of Geosciences, said: “If we think about how sediment was being moved across the landscape on ancient Mars, lake breach floods were a really important process globally.

“And this is a bit of a surprising result because they’ve been thought of as one-off anomalies for so long.”

Crater lakes were common on Mars billions of years ago when the planet had liquid water on its surface.

While some craters could hold a small sea’s worth of water, when the water became too much to hold, it would breach the edge of the crater, causing catastrophic flooding that carved river valleys in its wake.

A 2019 study led by Prof Goudge determined that these events happened rapidly.

Images taken by satellites orbiting Mars have allowed scientists to study the remains of breached Martian crater lakes.

However, the crater lakes and their river valleys have mostly been studied on an individual basis.

Researchers say this is the first study to investigate how the 262 breached lakes across the red planet shaped the Martian surface as a whole.

The scientists compared the depth, length and volume of different valley types and found that river valleys formed by crater lake breaches punch far above their weight – eroding away nearly a quarter of the planet’s river valley volume despite making up only 3% of total valley length.

Co-author Alexander Morgan, a research scientist at the US-based Planetary Science Institute, said: “This discrepancy is accounted for by the fact that outlet canyons are significantly deeper than other valleys.”

At 559ft (170.5 metres), the median depth of a breach river valley is more than twice that of other river valleys created more gradually over time, which have a median depth of about 254ft (77.5 metres).

The researchers suggest that although the chasms appeared in a geologic instant, they may have had a lasting effect on the surrounding landscape.

The breaches scoured canyons so deep they may have influenced the formation of other nearby river valleys, the study suggests.

This is a potential alternative explanation for unique Martian river valley topography that is usually attributed to climate, researchers say.

The study published in Nature was funded by Nasa.