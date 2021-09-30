Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Italy’s Uffizi gallery embraces comic book artists in bid to widen appeal

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.35pm
A view of the city looking across to The Duomo , Cathedral of Santa Maria dei Fiore, and Ponte Vecchio Bridge in Florence, Italy (John Walton/PA)
Italy’s Uffizi, the Florence museum that houses some of the Western world’s most famous art, is expanding its collection of self-portraits with works by comic book artists in an effort to broaden its audience, museum director Eike Schmidt said.

Self-portraits by 52 of Italy’s most well-known comic book artists, commissioned as part of an initiative by the Uffizi, Italy’s culture minister and Lucca Comics & Games, form the kernel of the new collection.

The comic book artist collection will grow each year to include a portrait by a “grand master” chosen by Lucca Comics, an annual convention held in the Tuscan city of Lucca.

Uffizi Museum director Eike Schimidt (Andrew Medichini/AP)
Uffizi Museum director Eike Schimidt (Andrew Medichini/AP)

“From today on, comics enter the collection of the Uffizi,…creating a new field of collection at the Uffizi Galleries,” Mr Schmidt said during a news conference in Florence.

Mr Schmidt said comics had been neglected in the museum world and that the museum’s effort to correct that followed in the spirit of Cardinal Leopold de Medici, who launched the existing portrait collection in the 1600s, commissioning portraits from artists he knew personally.

The 52 new portraits will be exhibited in Lucca during October 8 to November 1 and then moved to the Uffizi, where they will join a permanent collection containing works by masters such as Botticelli, Michelangelo, Caravaggio and Leonardo da Vinci.

“The Uffizi thus becomes one of the first museums of classical art to bet on the vitality and creative force of the ninth art,” Italian culture minister Dario Franceschini said.

