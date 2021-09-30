Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine following death of woman, 20

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 3.36pm
Protesters gather during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
Slovenia suspended vaccinations with the Janssen from Johnson & Johnson coronavirus jab while it probes the death of a 20-year-old woman, as thousands started gathering for a protest against vaccination in the small European Union nation.

The suspension will be in place until experts examine whether there is a link between the woman’s death from a stroke and the vaccine she had received two weeks earlier, said the country’s health minister Janez Poklukar.

The one-dose jabs have grown in popularity in recent weeks in Slovenia after authorities widely introduced Covid passes, including for going to work in all state-run firms.

The government has approved the purchase of an additional 100,000 J&J doses from Hungary in response to the growing demand.

A man holds a banner that reads: “Justice and freedom for all!” during a protest against vaccination and coronavirus measures in Ljubljana, Slovenia (Darko Bandic/AP)
The woman’s death this week was the second serious case of adverse effects of the J&J jabs that have been administered to about 120,000 people in Slovenia, the official STA news agency reported.

However, “benefits continue to outweigh the risks”, Mr Poklukar said.

Still, the announcement is likely to fuel Wednesday’s protests planned in the capital, Ljubljana, against vaccination and coronavirus measures.

Previous similar protests have drawn thousands, and demonstrators recently clashed with police.

People bang pots wit spoons during the protest (Darko Bandic/AP)
Ahead of Wednesday’s rally, police put up metal fences and urged participants to remain calm.

Like much of Central and Eastern Europe, Slovenia in recent weeks has seen a rise in infections.

The country of some two million people has fully vaccinated nearly 48% of the population, which is lower than in many other EU states.

Slovenia has recommended J&J vaccines to all people over 18 years old, unlike some countries who have limited its use to older people.

