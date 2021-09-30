Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jimmy Savile and Cyril Smith should have lost knighthoods, Honours Forfeiture Committee says

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 4.45pm Updated: September 30 2021, 5.17pm
Jimmy Saville was exposed as a predatory sex offender after his death (Peter Jordan/PA)
Serial sex offenders Jimmy Savile and Cyril Smith would have been stripped of their knighthoods had their predatory behaviour been exposed in their lifetimes, the Honours Forfeiture Committee has said.

The committee said on Thursday it will now issue a statement saying forfeiture proceedings would have been initiated against an honours recipient if credible allegations are made against them within 10 years of their deaths.

Savile and Smith are the first subjects of the new policy.

A statement regarding Savile issued in the London Gazette, the official record of Government business, referred to the Director of Public Prosecution’s finding that he should have been prosecuted in his lifetime.

It said: “The Forfeiture Committee can confirm that had James Wilson Vincent Savile been convicted of the crimes of which he is accused, forfeiture proceedings would have commenced.”

In a statement about Smith, the Forfeiture Committee noted Greater Manchester Police’s conclusion that there was “overwhelming evidence” the politician had sexually and physically abused young boys.

“The Forfeiture Committee can confirm that had Cyril Smith been convicted of the crimes of which he is accused, forfeiture proceedings would have commenced,” it said.

Orders of chivalry are a “living order”, meaning the honour falls away upon a person’s death and therefore cannot be removed posthumously.

But the scale of the abuse by both Smith and Savile prompted the Forfeiture Committee to change its policy to make it clear deceased recipients would have lost their honours if they had been exposed in their lifetime.

Politics – Liberal Democrat Party Conference – Cyril Smith – Blackpool
Manchester Police found there was ‘overwhelming evidence’ Cyril Smith should have been charged with sexual offences in his lifetime (PA)

Former deputy cabinet secretary Helen MacNamara even gave evidence to the long-running Independent Child Sexual Abuse Inquiry in March 2019 about orders of chivalry given to abusers.

Her evidence covered calls from the public to have some mechanism of removing honours from deceased individuals.

Under the change of policy, the Forfeiture Committee will issue a statement when the allegation of criminal behaviour is made within a decade of a person’s death.

The crime must also be reported to the police and the police must make the decision that the allegation is so serious it warrants taking a full witness statement must be taken from the accuser.

Further updates to the policy also introduce new “hard triggers” for the committee to automatically consider forfeiture proceedings against living individuals.

Anyone convicted of a sexual offence now risks being stripped of their honour, regardless of the sentence they receive.

Honourees unfit to stand trial but who are found to have committed such an offence in a “trial of the facts” could also be kicked out of an order of chivalry.