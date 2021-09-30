Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
He’s got a great shot in him – David Moyes hails Hammers goal hero Declan Rice

By Press Association
September 30 2021, 11.10pm
David Moyes reserved praise for Declan Rice, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)
David Moyes reserved praise for Declan Rice, pictured (Mike Egerton/PA)

David Moyes hailed Declan Rice for his latest Europa League heroics in the 2-0 win over Rapid Vienna.

Rice grabbed his second European goal in as many matches as West Ham won their first ever home group-stage match and made it two wins from two.

Said Benrahma grabbed a second in stoppage time to wrap up another victory.

It was a fitting result the day after West Ham unveiled a statue of Geoff Hurst, Bobby Moore and Martin Peters – three of their 1965 European Cup Winners’ Cup-winning side who went on to lift the World Cup for England a year later – outside London Stadium.

Having defeated Dinamo Zagreb 2-0 in their Group H opener in Croatia two weeks ago, Moyes’ side are already in a strong position a third of the way through the stage.

The Hammers boss said: “The performance I wouldn’t put as high as some we’ve had this season, but we are still learning at this level. We did the job and we were worthy winners.

“It took a really well-worked goal and a good goal by Declan. He has stepped up, he has the ability to get forward and score goals and we are encouraging him to do that. It’s good that he’s got two in this competition already.

“He’s beginning to show a little bit more, I think he’s more than capable, and he’s got a great shot in him too. But overall he’s a really good, developing midfield player.”

It was a match West Ham were expected to win comfortably with their opponents struggling badly in the Austrian league this season, and both Rice and Craig Dawson hit the frame of the goal before they went ahead after half an hour.

Michail Antonio chested the ball down from Andriy Yarmolenko’s pass and raided down the left before crossing low for Rice, who had started the move on the halfway line before racing forward to tap into an empty net.

It was the first home goal for a West Ham player in Europe, qualifiers aside, since Frank Lampard wrapped up a 3-0 UEFA Cup win over Croatian side Osijek in 1999.

Sadly the goal prompted some rival fans, who had been throwing plastic bottles and winding each other up non-stop, to try to get to each other with police and stewards having to intervene.

That flare-up was quickly dealt with, although there was further trouble at the end, and even an altercation between supporter liaison staff from both clubs in the bowels of the stadium, with Rapid’s eventually being led off the premises.

Moyes added: “Look, we want to be a club playing regularly in Europe and we want to behave correctly.

“I don’t know who started it but we don’t want that reputation, we want to be seen as a club who can travel to Europe and everybody welcomes us. I was aware of some things being thrown.”

West Ham had a let-off in the second half when German referee Tobias Stieler gave a penalty after Rapid sub Marco Grull went down under a non-challenge from Ben Johnson, with VAR correctly overturning the decision.

And Benrahma made sure it was goodnight Vienna when he cut inside and curled in the second in stoppage time.

Rapid coach Dietmar Kuhbauer said: “You can never be happy after a loss but we played a good game, especially in the second half. Overall a decent performance.”

