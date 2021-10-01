What the papers say – October 1

The whole life sentence for the killer of Sarah Everard dominates the national front pages on Friday.

Metro says “warped Wayne Couzens will die in jail”, while the Daily Express and the Daily Mirror cover growing demands for a radical overhaul of policing after Couzens used his force ID and handcuffs to kidnap the 33-year-old.

The Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick’s quote that the incident had caused the “previous bond of trust” to be damaged between the public and her officers is used as the headline for The Daily Telegraph.

Police have accepted they may have had enough information to identify Couzens as a threat to women before he attacked Ms Everard, reports The Guardian, while The Times says the killer exchanged misogynistic, racist and homophobic material with colleagues “who are now under criminal investigation”.

There have been calls for Dame Cressida to resign, according to the i and The Independent, with the Daily Mail saying the commissioner was “hanging her head in shame”.

Meanwhile, the Financial Times reports business leaders have warned ministers of an “autumn storm” of rising taxes, increasing costs, labour shortages and supply disruption, with experts telling the Daily Star “shortages will ruin Christmas”.

And The Sun writes “fuming” motorists were turned away from a fully-stocked petrol station so James Nesbitt could film a TV drama.