Kim Kardashian West pays tribute to her father on 18th anniversary of his death

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 3.38am
Kim Kardashian West has paid tribute to her father on the 18th anniversary of his death (Ian West/PA)
Kim Kardashian West has paid tribute to her father on the 18th anniversary of his death.

The reality TV star and billionaire businesswoman, 40, shared a touching message on Instagram to Robert Kardashian.

The lawyer, who was famously part of OJ Simpson’s legal team during his 1995 murder trial, died in 2003 aged 59 after being diagnosed with esophageal cancer.

Kim Kardashian West tribute to her father
Kim Kardashian West paid tribute to her father on the anniversary of his death (Instagram screenshot)

His daughter posted a tribute to mark the anniversary of his death.

“18 years ago was the worst day of my life,” Kardashian West wrote, adding a broken heart emoji alongside a black-and-white picture of her with her father.

“But I know u see and guide. Love never dies. Love u daddy.”

Kardashian West also posted a picture of Robert waving at the camera as well as a family portrait showing her mother Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Khloe.

To mark her 40th birthday in October last year, Kardashian West’s estranged husband Kanye West  gave her a hologram of her late father.

The digital likeness delivered a poignant message to the star, saying how proud her father would be of her pursuit of a legal career.

The message stated: “I am so proud of the woman that you’ve become Kimberly and all that you’ve accomplished. All of your hard work and all of the businesses you have built are incredible. But most impressive is your commitment to become a lawyer and carry on my legacy.

“It’s a long and a hard road but it’s worth it. And I am with you every step of the way.”

