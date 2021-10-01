Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Two men arrested in Lyra McKee murder probe

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 8.58am
A mural of Lyra McKee in Belfast city centre (David Young/PA)
Detectives investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee in Londonderry have arrested two men.

The men, aged 44 and 53, were arrested in the Derry area on Friday morning under the Terrorism Act.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in the city in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The suspects have been taken to the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave police station in Belfast for interview.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.

The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

