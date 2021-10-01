Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

One in three young women experienced depression over summer – ONS

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 12.31pm
Figures show more women than men suffered from depression (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Figures show more women than men suffered from depression (Gareth Fuller/PA)

One in three young women in Britain experienced depression over the summer, figures suggest.

Some 32% of women aged 16-29 and a fifth of men of the same age reported symptoms of depression between July 21 and August 15, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) said.

Overall, 17% of adults experienced some form of depression – a fall since early 2021 but still above pre-pandemic levels.

As well as young adults, people who are disabled, clinically extremely vulnerable, unemployed or unable to afford an unexpected expense were more likely to experience depression.

HEALTH Depression
(PA Graphics)

Tim Vizard, head of the ONS policy evidence and analysis team, said: “Today’s data shows that while there has been a fall in the proportion of adults experiencing some form of depression, levels are still above where they were pre-pandemic.

“Younger adults, women and disabled people are more likely to experience some form of depression, along with the unemployed and those unable to afford an unexpected expense.”

The analysis is based on pooled data covering 13,774 adults who were surveyed during four waves of the Opinions and Lifestyle Survey (OPN).

The ONS said depression peaked during the early 2021 national lockdown at 21%, before falling to 17% from the end of March, with levels since remaining stable.

Prior to the pandemic, one in 10 adults had depression.

Disabled adults were more than four times as likely than non-disabled adults to experience depression over summer 2021 (36% versus 8%).

Unemployed adults were twice as likely to experience depression as someone who was employed or self-employed (31% versus 15%).

The same was the case for adults living in the most deprived parts of England, with 24% experiencing depression compared to 12% of adults in the least deprived areas.

Of adults experiencing some form of depression, almost three quarters (74%) reported that the coronavirus pandemic was affecting their wellbeing.

More from The Courier