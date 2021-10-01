Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Pep Guardiola: Jurgen Klopp rivalry has made me better

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 1.28pm
Pep Guardiola (right) and Jurgen Klopp (left) meet each other this weekend (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola believes his rivalry with Jurgen Klopp has helped make him a better manager.

Guardiola will come up against his Liverpool counterpart on Sunday when Premier League champions City visit Anfield.

With Guardiola and Klopp at the helm, the two clubs have been the pre-eminent forces in the English game in recent seasons.

Guardiola said: “He helped me, his teams helped me, to be a better manager. He put me at another level, to think about it and to prove myself what I had to do to be a better manager.

“That’s the reason I’m still in this business. Some managers, and Jurgen is one of them, challenge you to make a step forward.”

City won at Anfield last season for the first time in 18 years.

City's 4-1 victory at Anfield in February was the club's first at the ground in 18 years
With the game in February played during the coronavirus lockdown, it was said at the time that the lack of fans may have helped City, but Guardiola insists he would rather play at a full house.

He said: “I’m very pleased Anfield is full again and we can go there to play a game. It’s nice that the people are back and we can enjoy a fantastic atmosphere there. Hopefully we can handle it in a good way.

“I don’t know the reasons why we didn’t win at Anfield over the 18 years. Over my five years, it was because they are an exceptional team.”

