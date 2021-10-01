Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

This winter’s Ashes series will go ahead, says Australia captain Tim Paine

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 1.30pm
Tim Paine is convinced there will be an Ashes series this winter (John Walton/PA)
Tim Paine is convinced there will be an Ashes series this winter (John Walton/PA)

Australia captain Tim Paine is bullish about the Ashes going ahead this winter – even if England are not at full strength because of some players’ concerns about the Covid-19 restrictions they will face.

Paine’s England counterpart Joe Root earlier this week refused to fully commit to the marquee tour until receiving clarity about entry requirements and quarantine and bubble conditions he and his side will face Down Under.

Jos Buttler admitted he would not countenance travelling if his family were unable to join him, but Paine insisted the five-Test series, starting in 10 weeks’ time, will proceed as planned, irrespective of who opts out.

Tim Paine believes the Ashes will go ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)
Tim Paine believes the Ashes will go ahead (Mike Egerton/PA)

“Well, the Ashes are going ahead – the first Test is on December 8 whether Joe’s here or not,” Paine said to Australian radio station SEN Hobart.

“No one is forcing any England player to come. That is the beauty of the world we live in, you have a choice – if you don’t want to come, don’t come.”

England and Wales Cricket Board chair Ian Watmore is prepared for the issue to rumble on, telling the Daily Mail earlier this week: “There is no simple date it must be decided by, apart from when that plane goes to Australia.”

Paine added: “They all want to come, there’s no doubt about it. They’re trying to get themselves the best possible conditions they can, but at the end of the day, we all are.

“It will be worked out as we’ve said many times above us, and then they’ll make a decision whether or not they’ll get on that plane. There will be a squad of England players coming here for the first Test on December 8.”

More from The Courier