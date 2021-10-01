Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Jury sworn in for inquests into victims of serial killer Stephen Port

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 1.32pm
Stephen Port (Met Police/PA)
Stephen Port (Met Police/PA)

A jury has been sworn in for the long-awaited inquests into the deaths of Stephen Port’s victims – just yards from where their bodies were found.

Anthony Walgate, 23, Gabriel Kovari, 22, Daniel Whitworth, 21, and Jack Taylor, 25, were killed by the serial killer between June 2014 and September 2015.

Port, 46, had given them fatal overdoses of date rape drug GHB before dumping their bodies near to his flat in Barking, east London.

On Friday, a jury was sworn in to hear inquests for all four victims at Barking Town Hall.

Sarah Munro, assistant coroner for the East London area, told them: “On Tuesday of next week we will commence hearing inquests into the deaths of four young men who were murdered by a man called Stephen Port in 2014 and 2015.

“They were killed by him with overdoses of a date rape drug called GHB and their bodies were discarded by him yards from where we are sitting now.”

She said the inquests would be high profile and were likely to be covered in detail by the media.

The assistant coroner also warned jurors not to discuss the case or try to find out any information about it, saying: “Concentrate on what you see in this courtroom and nothing else.”

Ms Munro, who also sits as a judge at the Old Bailey, sent the jurors away until Tuesday morning.

The inquests, which were postponed due to the pandemic, are expected to go on for up to 10 weeks.

