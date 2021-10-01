Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
He could play water polo – Tuchel bemused as England call up injured James

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 3.09pm Updated: October 1 2021, 3.46pm
Thomas Tuchel says Reece James could only play water polo (Mike Egerton/Adam Davy/PA)
Thomas Tuchel has revealed his bemusement at Gareth Southgate naming Reece James in his England squad, insisting the Chelsea full-back will miss the upcoming internationals through injury.

James hobbled out of Chelsea’s 1-0 Premier League loss to Manchester City last weekend with an ankle injury.

And now Blues boss Tuchel has joked that the 21-year-old could only manage water polo given he is limited to training in the pool due to his ankle problem.

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Premier League – Stamford Bridge
James was called up to the England squad for next week’s World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

But now Tuchel has insisted the Chelsea academy graduate will not be fit in time, also ruling him out of Saturday’s Stamford Bridge clash with Southampton.

When asked if James had been named in the England squad with his blessing, Tuchel replied: “You would assume so, no? But when I saw it I thought that maybe Reece goes with the water polo team for England, because right now he trains in the pool.

“So I was a bit surprised, but I understood that he was selected for the football team. So this will not happen because Reece is training in the pool right now.

“So my understanding, my last information is that he will not go. So that can only be a misunderstanding, nothing else.”

Tuchel suggested James could perhaps play water polo
Chelsea will be itching to hit back to form and winning ways when hosting Southampton in Saturday’s Premier League clash.

The Blues have suffered consecutive 1-0 defeats, to Manchester City and at Juventus, with boss Tuchel demanding a raise in performance levels to get back on track.

Mason Mount was Chelsea’s other star named in the England squad and Tuchel confirmed the forward has now shaken off his recent knock.

“Mason is in the squad, he’s back; it was not a long injury, a minor injury,” said Tuchel.

“We’re happy that he’s back for us and it’s obviously a given that he’s nominated (for England).

Chelsea v Aston Villa – Carabao Cup – Third Round – Stamford Bridge
“He’s happy to be nominated and will give everything to do his best for the England squad.”

Mount’s absence from Chelsea’s two losses has raised questions of the size of the hole in the Blues’ set-up when the hard-working forward is unavailable.

Tuchel admitted Chelsea have missed his energy, but refused to accept a drop in performances due to injuries.

“He had a bit of a rough half at Tottenham and we took him out, and everybody was so highly speaking about us in the second-half and he was not on the pitch,” said Tuchel.

“And suddenly Mason’s been missing and now he’s the reason. It’s not on single players.

“Of course we want to have Mason, because we know what energy he gives and of course we miss him. But we cannot start reducing our performances to look at the players who are missing.

N’Golo Kante File Photo
“Do we miss NG? Of course, every team in the world misses N’Golo Kante. Do we miss Mason if he is on his best? Of course, that’s why he’s a top player.

“Do we miss Reece James? Yes of course, and still there would be a selection to take and we can only start with 11 players.

“Do we miss Christian Pulisic? Of course we miss sprints and intensity, but it needs to be on the best level, and it needs to be a good fit.

“We have a squad, and we have a duty, me as a coach, to find solutions. And it’s possible to win games without Mason Mount, and hopefully he knows how much I respect him, how much I love him, and how much I want him to be in the team.

“But if he’s injured we need to win games without him, and it’s exactly the same with N’Golo, Christian Pulisic and Reece James.”