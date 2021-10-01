Beatrice reveals baby daughter’s name alongside image of infant’s feet

Princess Beatrice and husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi have named their daughter Sienna Elizabeth and released an image showing prints of her tiny feet.

The Queen’s 12th great-grandchild was born just before midnight on Saturday September 18, weighing 6lb 2oz.

Beatrice tweeted the name of the newest addition to the royal family on Friday.

She wrote: “We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi.

“We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna.”

👣 We are delighted to share that we have named our daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi. We are all doing well and Wolfie is the best big brother to Sienna. pic.twitter.com/6abMIXDSLT — Princess Beatrice of York (@yorkiebea) October 1, 2021

A picture of Sienna’s footprints was posted alongside the message and the image featured her handwritten name.

Releasing images of a baby’s feet has become a popular way of celebrating a new son or daughter, and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex followed the trend in 2019 when they published a photo of son Archie’s feet being cradled.

The monarch’s granddaughter Beatrice and property tycoon Mr Mapelli Mozzi shared their joy at the arrival of their first child together and thanked the “amazing” staff at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital where Sienna was born.

(PA Graphics)

In an Instagram post, Mr Mapelli Mozzi said: “Our life together has just begun, and I can’t wait to see all the amazing things that await us.

“Feeling so much love and gratitude for my amazing wife, baby Sienna and Wolfie. These are the days I never want to forget. This week, a friend said to me the sweetest saying… that with every child you grow a whole new heart

“A massive thank you to the Midwife and the amazing team at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital.”

Beatrice, 33, is stepmother to Mr Mapelli’s son from a previous relationship Christopher Woolf, who is known as Wolfie

The princess has described Wolfie as her “bonus son”.

Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi (Peter Bryne/PA)

The princess and Mr Mapelli Mozzi became engaged during a weekend away in Italy after a whirlwind romance.

They married in July 2020 in a secret lockdown wedding attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh after their planned ceremony was postponed because of the pandemic.

Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and his ex-wife Sarah, Duchess of York, with the baby being their second grandchild and first granddaughter.

Sienna’s arrival has brought joy to the family amid the legal wranglings over the US civil sexual assault lawsuit Andrew is facing.

The duke, who stepped down from royal duties in 2019, is being sued by Virginia Giuffre, who accuses him of sexually abusing her when she was a minor under US law after she was trafficked by billionaire sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew denies the allegations and was pictured driving from the Queen’s Balmoral home this week, prompting speculation he may have been on the way to see his newest grandchild.