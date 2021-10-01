Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
India announces Covid-19 tests and quarantine for Britons

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 3.58pm
A boy displays his Covishield vaccination certificate in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)
A boy displays his Covishield vaccination certificate in New Delhi, India (Manish Swarup/AP)

India has said that British nationals arriving in the country will be subjected to Covid-19 tests and a 10-day mandatory quarantine, in response to the same measures imposed on Indians visiting the UK.

India has been demanding that Britain revoke what it called a “discriminatory” policy that includes Indians even if they are fully vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca vaccine.

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed the issue with Foreign Secretary Liz Truss in a meeting in New York earlier this week.

A foreign ministry official said that starting on Monday, all British arrivals, irrespective of their vaccination status, will have to undertake RT-PRC test within 72 hours before travel, another test on arrival in India and the third one eight days later.

They will also have to quarantine at home or at their destination address for 10 days, said the official.

The trouble started when the Government announced what it billed as a simplification of its travel rules including allowing fully vaccinated travellers arriving in England from much of the world to avoid quarantine and take fewer tests.

But the fine print on who was considered fully vaccinated proved complicated. In order to avoid self-isolation, travellers must have received a vaccine under the British, American or European programmes or have received a UK-authorised shot from an approved health body.

Bodies in more than a dozen countries in Asia, the Caribbean and the Middle East made it to the list, However, India’s programme was not included, nor were any in Africa.

Countries that received hundreds of thousands of doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the UK were left wondering why their vaccination programmes weren’t good enough in the eyes of the Government.

That is leading to concerns that the rules could exacerbate already worrying vaccine hesitancy in Africa as some question whether the doses available there don’t measure up.

The vast majority of Indians have been vaccinated with the Indian-made AstraZeneca shots.

The Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine has been produced by Serum Institute of India. Others have received Covaxin, a vaccine produced by an Indian company that is not used in Britain.

India, the world’s largest vaccine producer, said earlier this week that it will resume exports and donations of surplus coronavirus vaccines in October after a months-long freeze because of the massive surge in domestic infections.

