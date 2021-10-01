Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
More than 860,000 people receive Covid top-up jab

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 4.03pm
May Parsons, the nurse who administered the first coronavirus vaccine in December last year, receives her booster jab at University Hospital Coventry, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)
More than 860,000 people have received “top-up” coronavirus jabs following the launch of the booster campaign, NHS England said.

A total of 863,460 people have already had their top-up jab, including boosters and some third doses.

Meanwhile more than a million people have booked a booster jab since the NHS’s online portal opened on September 21.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis said: “Once again NHS staff have risen to the challenge of delivering the NHS booster campaign at outstanding speed, with NHS staff administering vaccinations to those most at risk from Covid just two days after Government gave the green light.

“Since then, more than 860,000 people have already come forward for that vital, additional top up in protection that will be needed this winter and I urge anyone who has received an invite to join the million other people who have booked in to protect themselves and their loved ones.”

The NHS has sent a further one million invites to eligible people this week, including those who are clinically vulnerable, health and care workers and people aged 50 and over.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid said: “The NHS booster programme is already off to a tremendous start, with over 860,000 people in England alone having received a top-up jab in just a few short weeks.

“Getting your booster vaccine if you are eligible, or your third primary dose if you are severely immunosuppressed, is one of the most important things you can do to ensure the protection you’ve gained from your first and second doses is maintained over the winter months.”

The NHS is also inviting 16 to 49-year-olds with underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of severe symptoms and adults who have household contact with immunosuppressed individuals to book a top-up jab.

So far more than 79 million vaccinations have been delivered in England – with nearly nine in 10 adults having had their first dose since December 2020.

