Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Four in five victims of online grooming crimes are girls, NSPCC says

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 5.02pm
Online sexual predators are increasingly coercing young girls into filming their own sexual abuse, internet safety experts have warned (PA)
Online sexual predators are increasingly coercing young girls into filming their own sexual abuse, internet safety experts have warned (PA)

More must be done to protect girls online, the NSPCC has said, after new figures showed four in five online grooming crimes reported since 2017 recorded them as the victim.

The charity is calling on new Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries to strengthen proposals in the draft Online Safety Bill to ensure girls are properly protected from online sexual abuse.

According to the NSPCC’s figures, gathered from Freedom of Information requests to police forces in England and Wales, since 2017/18, 83% of sexual communication with a child offences recorded girls as the victim where the gender was known, with those aged 12 to 15 the most likely to be targeted.

In total, the data shows there were 12,944 recorded offences where the gender was known between April 2017 and March 2021, with 10,722 of those recording the victim as female.

The figures also showed a sharp rise in the number of offences recorded against girls in general, with the data showing an increase of 60% between 2017/18 and 2020/21.

The charity has now asked the Government to act to ensure it lives up to its previously stated ambition of making the UK the safest place in the world for a child to be online.

The NSPCC has already called on the Government to fix “substantive weaknesses” in the draft Online Safety Bill, which is currently being examined and MPs and peers.

Last month, the charity warned that there were significant shortfalls in the Bill in its current form, and urged the Government to strengthen its plans in a number of areas, including stopping the spread of grooming across different apps.

In the wake of the latest figures around the scale of abuse targeting girls, the NSPCC is urging supporters to write to Ms Dorries to ask her to make sure children are at the heart of the Online Safety Bill.

“Any child can be a victim of online sexual abuse but the sheer number of girls being targeted is both alarming and a reminder of the failure of platforms to effectively protect their young users,” NSPCC head of policy, Anna Edmundson said.

“When the Government published its strategy on violence against women and girls earlier this year it made a commitment to tackle crimes that disproportionately affect women and girls – including those that take place online.

“One of the primary functions of the Online Safety Bill is to keep all children – including girls – safe when they go online. Now, the new Culture Secretary has the opportunity to fix the substantive weaknesses in the legislation so it does just that.”

In response, a Government spokesperson said: “Our new laws will be the most comprehensive in the world in protecting children online.

“Social media companies will need to clamp down on child abuse content and prevent young people from being groomed or exposed to harmful material.

“Failing firms will face hefty fines or have their sites blocked, and we will have the power to make senior managers criminally liable for failing to protect children.”

More from The Courier