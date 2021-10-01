Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

US tries to make nice with France after Australia sub snub

By Press Association
October 1 2021, 5.33pm
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week (AP)
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week (AP)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will visit France next week as the Biden administration tries to smooth over hurt feelings.

He will also be hoping to avoid potentially more lasting damage caused by the exclusion of America’s oldest ally from a new Indo-Pacific security initiative.

The US State Department said Mr Blinken will visit Paris starting on Monday for an international economic conference but highlighted that he will also meet with French officials to discuss the rupture in relations.

The administration has been scrambling to mend fences with France and the European Union more broadly since the announcement on September 15 of the Australia-US-UK agreement, known as AUKUS, which cancelled a multibillion-dollar Australian-France submarine deal.

All sides agree it will take time to repair those ties. The State Department said Mr Blinken’s talks will be aimed at “further strengthening the vital US-France relationship on a range of issues including security in the Indo-Pacific region”.

“We recognise this will take time and it will take hard work,” said Karen Donfried, newly confirmed as the leading US diplomat for Europe.

Other matters to be discussed will include “the climate crisis, economic recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic, the transatlantic relationship, and working with our allies and partners to address global challenges and opportunities”, the state department said.

On Thursday the White House announced that national security adviser Jake Sullivan had met the French ambassador to the US to try to restore trust between the countries. French officials have said AUKUS was a “stab in the back”.

Mr Sullivan met the French Ambassador on his return to Washington. Philippe Etienne had earlier been recalled to Paris by French President Emmanuel Macron in an unprecedented display of anger about the exclusion of France and the European Union from AUKUS. This pact is aimed at countering China’s growing influence in the Indo-Pacific.

Those discussions followed a phone call on September 22 between President Joe Biden and President Macron and a meeting the following day between Mr Blinken and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in New York during the annual UN General Assembly. Presidents Biden and Macron are due to meet in Europe later this month.

The ostensible reason for Mr Blinken’s trip to France, which had been planned well before the AUKUS ruckus, is to co-chair a ministerial meeting of the Paris-based Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development on Tuesday and Wednesday about climate change and security.

John Kerry, the former Secretary of State and now the US climate envoy, will also attend the Paris talks. These will take place just weeks before the next UN-backed international conference on climate, in Glasgow, Scotland.

More from The Courier