What the papers say – October 2

Rebukes for police from senior Government identities and more on labour and fuel shortages feature prominently in the Saturday papers, as well as some worrying news about England’s World Cup plans.
Boris Johnson has “rebuked” police over their treatment of complaints of violent crimes from women and girls, according to The Times.
And The Daily Telegraph leads on a call from Home Secretary Priti Patel for police to “take harassment of women seriously”.
Meanwhile, The Guardian reports the Government has embarked on a “Brexit visa U-turn” in a bid to address staffing shortages and “save Christmas”.
The Daily Mirror says the PM is under pressure to tackle the labour crisis, saying Britain is “grinding to a halt”.
And the Daily Mail and the i weekend splash on the army being sent in to deliver petrol from Monday.
In other news, The Sun leads with an exclusive saying England’s World Cup plans are in “disarray” because at least five players are refusing to be vaccinated.
“Rock bottom prices” have sparked a “holiday stampede” after coronavirus tests for foreign holidays were scrapped, the Daily Express reports.
The Financial Times leads on the new pill which is said to halve the risk of death from Covid.
And the Daily Star takes a light-hearted look at Britain’s latest shortage, saying the country is running out of clowns, while saying Boris Johnson is available to fill the gap.