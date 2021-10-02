Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Justin Bieber Amazon documentary pulls curtain back on his stage return

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 3.44am Updated: October 2 2021, 3.50am
Justin Bieber shares a behind-the-scenes look at his return to the stage in a new Amazon documentary (Yui Mok/PA)
The Canadian superstar invited the cameras to track a New Year’s Eve performance for Justin Bieber: Our World.

It explores the preparation for a livestreamed concert at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles which marked a major return to performing for the singer.

The documentary covers the weeks of preparation ahead of the event and shares a glimpse of Bieber’s domestic life with wife Hailey.

“I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves,” Bieber, 27, says in a trailer for the film as he rolls out of bed.

“I’m excited to get back on that stage, make people smile, make people happy.”

Bieber and Hailey, 24, film themselves taking a stroll through their neighbourhood while discussing the show.

The model says “of course” she is excited, adding: “If you’re nervous then I’m gonna get nervous.”

Bieber’s last Amazon documentary, titled Seasons, explored the demons that haunted him on his meteoric rise to the top of pop music.

He discussed the drug use that almost killed him and his health problems.

Justin Bieber: Our World, directed by Michael D Ratner, is set to arrive on Prime Video on October 8.