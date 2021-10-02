Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Government takes out further injunction against climate activists blocking roads

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 10.11pm Updated: October 2 2021, 10.17pm
Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow Airport in London. Picture date: Monday September 27, 2021.
The Government has taken out a fresh injunction aimed at preventing climate activists from blocking roads.

The new injunction bans protesters from Insulate Britain from obstructing traffic and access to motorways and major A Roads in and around London.

It states the activists must not cause damage to the road surface and infrastructure – and also bans them from using tactics like gluing themselves to the road or abandoning their vehicles.

The crackdown, which Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said will cover “every major road and motorway linked to the M25 is covered by this injunction to help prevent further disruption”, comes after Insulate Britain blocked three motorway junctions in London on Friday.

Insulate Britain protests
Police officers detain a protester from Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout leading from the M25 motorway to Heathrow (Steve Parsons/PA)

Anyone who breaks the injunction faces imprisonment or an unlimited fine. Activists found in contempt of court may also be forced to repay the costs of their case.

Under the new legal order, the police will now be able to release information and evidence on the activists to National Highways so that the injunctions can be enforced.

This will speed up the enforcement process and ensure that those who disobey the authority of the courts face the consequences, according to the Department for Transport.

Mr Shapps said: “We will continue to do all we can to prevent this self-defeating, disruptive and incredibly dangerous behaviour being carried out by Insulate Britain. They are putting lives in danger and damaging their own cause.”

He added: “Activists are being tracked down and served court papers and will now face justice. We will take the strongest action against anyone else who decides to take part in this ridiculous and irresponsible action.”

A High Court injunction prohibiting people from blocking the M25 was obtained by National Highways last week, but that has not stopped Insulate Britain.

Insulate Britain protests
Members of Insulate Britain occupying a roundabout (Steve Parsons

On Friday, activists sat on the road at Junction 3 of the M4 near Heathrow Airport, Junction 1 of the M1 at Brent Cross and Junction 25 of the M25 at Waltham Cross, north London.

This was the 10th day in the past three weeks that the group has carried out protests.

It has blocked motorways on nine days, while on September 24 it obstructed A roads near the Port of Dover in Kent.

There were 39 people arrested on suspicion of obstruction and conspiracy to commit public nuisance on Friday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Protests on the M4 and M1 began shortly after 8.30am and were cleared by 9am and 10am respectively.

The M25 demonstration started at around 10.30am, with some people gluing their hands to the road while others chained themselves together. They were cleared by 11.50am.

Drivers who were stuck in long queues beeped their horns in frustration.

National Highways regional director Nicola Bell described the new  injunction as “another step forward in helping to keep these reckless and dangerous protests away from our network and endangering peoples’ lives”.

She added: “We continue to serve court papers on those who have breached the previous injunctions, and repeat offenders will soon be receiving a court summons. People who breach the injunctions face imprisonment or an unlimited fine.”

National Highways has already taken out two injunctions to prevent action along the M25 and on the major roads around the Port of Dover.

Ms Bell described these measures as a short-term solution to tackle the disruptive protests and said the Government is committed to legislating to prevent these tactics in the future through the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill.