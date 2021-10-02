Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tories unveil £30m package to revive public tennis courts

By Press Association
October 2 2021, 10.34pm
The Duchess of Cambridge with British US Open Champion Emma Raducanu (Jeremy Selwyn/Evening Standard)
Ministers are seeking to capitalise on the success of teenage tennis star Emma Raducanu with a £30 million package to revive Britain’s network of public playing courts.

Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries said the Government is committing £22 million to repair and improve dilapidated park courts across England, Scotland and Wales.

It will be supplemented by a further £8.5 million provided by the Lawn Tennis Association in a drive to encourage more people to take up the sport.

Platinum Jubilee
Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries (Joe Giddens/PA)

Ministers said that up to 4,500 courts across 1,500 local authority venues could benefit from the scheme.

At the same time, in an announcement to mark the start of the Conservative Party conference in Manchester, the Government said it is investing a further £30 million in primary schools sports in England.

Ms Dorries said: “The whole country watched in awe as Emma Raducanu succeeded in winning the US Open.

“I want more people to follow in Emma’s footsteps and find success on the court, whether that’s winning an international tournament or just picking up a racket to keep fit.”

