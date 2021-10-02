Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
What the papers say – October 3

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 12.37am
More fallout from the Sarah Everard case and increased post-pandemic freedoms feature among an array of stories on the Sunday front pages.

The Sunday Telegraph leads on “holiday freedom” for Britons as the list of countries on the red list is slashed, while also reporting the country’s intelligence chiefs will launch counter-punches in response to foreign cyber attacks.

The Sunday Express leads on an upbeat tone from the Tory convention, reporting Boris Johnson’s pledge that the country’s economic recovery “starts now”, while the Mail on Sunday splashes on the Prime Minister’s pledge to “lock up activists blocking the roads”.

The Observer says Mr Johnson has been warned by his Conservative Party not to raise taxes on the poor, while also reporting the Sarah Everard case has prompted an urgent inquiry into police vetting.

The Sunday Times leads on news Ms Everard’s killer, police officer Wayne Couzens, was employed as a guard at the House of Commons with an “access all areas” Westminster pass.

And the Sunday Mirror says an investigation into the Metropolitan Police has revealed 26 of Couzens’s colleagues have committed sex crimes since 2016.

In other news, environment minister Zac Goldsmith has called the current petrol crisis a “good lesson” on the need to end dependence on fossil fuels, according to The Independent.

Sunday People reports care homes are facing a “Christmas crisis”, with thousands of workers at risk of the sack for refusing to have a Covid vaccination.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on the latest developments in its ongoing war against “woke snowflakes”, this time taken up by former Dad’s Army star Frank Williams.

