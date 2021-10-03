Man charged with rioting offences by police investigating Lyra McKee murder

A 53-year-old man has been charged with riot, assault and throwing petrol bombs by police investigating the murder of journalist Lyra McKee.

Ms McKee, 29, was shot dead in Londonderry in April 2019 as she observed rioting in the Creggan area.

The man is expected to appear before Londonderry Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A 44-year-old man who was arrested on Friday has also been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The extremist group that styles itself as the New IRA has previously claimed it was responsible for killing the Belfast journalist and author.

Three men have already been charged with the murder of Ms McKee and another four have been charged with rioting and associated offences.