Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Israel bans anyone without Covid booster shot from entering shops and venues

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 10.19am
A man places a green flag on his car as he prepares to join a convoy of cars and protest against the green pass changes (Oded Balilty/AP)
A man places a green flag on his car as he prepares to join a convoy of cars and protest against the green pass changes (Oded Balilty/AP)

Officials in Israel have restricted its Covid green pass to allow only those who have received a vaccine booster dose or recently recuperated from coronavirus to enter indoor venues.

But technical problems have hit the rollout of the updated pass – a kind of digital vaccination passport – as millions of Israelis tried to reissue digital documentation that would allow entry to shops, restaurants, cultural events, gyms and other indoor venues.

Under the new guidelines, people eligible for a green pass must have received a booster shot. Those who have received two vaccine doses, or those who have recovered from coronavirus, are only eligible for six months after the date of their vaccination or recovery.

Covid pass protester
A protester wears a yellow Star of David, like the ones Jews were obligated to wear during the Second World War, which reads ‘Not vaccinated’ in Hebrew (Oded Balilty/AP)

The new criteria means nearly two million people will lose their vaccination passport in the coming days.

Scores of Israelis have staged demonstrations around the country in protest against the green pass system, with convoys of cars clogging morning commutes as many Israelis returned to work on Sunday after September’s Jewish High Holidays.

Opponents of the system say it is a form of forced vaccination.

“We are totally against any forced vaccinations, or any forced medications, and we are totally against doing anything to our children and grandchildren that we don’t agree with,” said Sarah Felt, who protested along the main road connecting Jerusalem and Tel Aviv.

Covid pass protest
A convoy of cars slow down the traffic as they stage a demonstration against the Covid green pass in Tel Aviv (Oded Balilty/AP)

Israel raced out of the gate early this year to vaccinate most of its adult population after striking a deal with Pfizer to trade medical data in exchange for a steady supply of doses.

This summer Israel launched an aggressive booster campaign to shore up waning vaccine efficacy in its population.

More than 60% of Israel’s population has received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and nearly 3.5 million of its 9.3 million citizens have received a booster shot.

Recent months have seen a surge in new cases of coronavirus in Israel. As of Sunday, more than 70% of the 588 serious coronavirus cases in Israeli hospitals involved unvaccinated individuals, according to the health ministry.

The ministry issued a statement on Sunday morning saying that because of heavy traffic on its green pass website and app, previously existing certificates will remain valid in the coming few days.

More from The Courier