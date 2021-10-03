Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Fire damages historic bridge in Rome

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 11.55am
Flames engulf the Industry Bridge in Rome (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse/AP)
A fire has destroyed part of an historic bridge spanning the Tiber River in Rome.

Firefighters said the blaze broke out shortly before midnight on the Industry Bridge near the Ostiense neighbourhood, and it was extinguished by 4am on Sunday.

No-one was injured but three nightclubs along the riverside, an area popular with young people, were evacuated as a precaution.

Bridge fire
The blaze appeared to have started in an area of shacks occupied by homeless people on the river bank before spreading to the bridge itself.

Authorities are understood to believe the fire might have been started when a cooking gas canister used by one of the homeless people exploded.

During the fire, a section of the bridge’s outer pedestrian walkway and a stretch under the road carrying utility lines broke off and fell into the Tiber.

Firefighters said the bridge is currently too dangerous to be used and they also banned any navigation under it until the span can be repaired.

Bridge fire
Pope Pius IX attended the 1863 inauguration of the bridge, one of the last major construction works in Rome in the waning years of the papal state controlling the city, which would soon become the capital of unified Italy.

It originally served as a railway bridge before later being refitted to take cars and pedestrians.

A plaque nearby pays tribute to 10 women who were executed on the bridge in 1944 by German SS troops occupying Rome during the latter years of the Second World War.

The women were punished for having occupied a bakery to feed their families amid food shortages.

