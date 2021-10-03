Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
In Pictures: Elite athletes and fancy dress runners take part in London Marathon

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 1.13pm
Runners cross over Tower Bridge during the Virgin Money London Marathon (Steven Paston/PA)
Runners cross over Tower Bridge during the Virgin Money London Marathon (Steven Paston/PA)

More than 40,000 people have hit the streets of the UK capital to take part in the London Marathon a year after the event was cancelled due to coronavirus restrictions.

Some famous faces were among those taking part in the race.

Chris Evans
Virgin Radio DJ Chris Evans poses ahead of the start (John Walton/PA)
Triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay
Triathlete Lucy Charles-Barclay also took part (John Walton/PA)
Virgin Money London Marathon 2021
Former health secretary Matt Hancock gives a thumbs-up ahead of his run (John Walton/PA)

There was a dry start to the race but cloudier skies, sunny spells and brisk winds were expected, according to the Met Office.

The start of the men's wheelchair race
The start of the men’s wheelchair race (John Walton/PA)
The start of the women's elite race
The start of the women’s elite race (John Walton/PA)
The start of the men's elite race
The start of the men’s elite race (John Walton/PA)

Last year’s marathon was replaced by a virtual run where participants chose their own route and a further 40,000 participants will earn their medal by taking part in the virtual event this year.

Sunday’s outing is the first time the two events will take place simultaneously.

A view from above as the men's wheelchair race passes over Tower Bridge
A view from above as the men’s wheelchair race passes over Tower Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)
Runners at marathon starting line
A wave of runners including James Cracknell and Sophie Raworth prepare to start the race (John Walton/PA)
The women's elite race passes over Tower Bridge
The women’s elite race passes over Tower Bridge (Steven Paston/PA)
Matt Humphreys using a frame runner to run for Scope Charity
Matt Humphreys using a frame runner to run for Scope Charity (John Walton/PA)
Runners pass the Old Naval College
Runners pass the Old Naval College, Greenwich (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Plenty of colour was provided by the participants who opted to run in fancy dress, from cartoon robots to busy bees.

A runner dressed as Bender the robot
A runner dressed as Bender, the robot from Futurama, passes the Old Naval College (Jonathan Brady/PA)
Runners during the marathon
(John Walton/PA)
Runners during the marathon
(John Walton/PA)
Runners during the marathon
(John Walton/PA)
Runner dressed as a minion
(John Walton/PA)
Runner cross bridge
(Steven Paston/PA)

