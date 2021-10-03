Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Eight die as private plane crashes into office building in Milan

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 2.47pm Updated: October 3 2021, 6.33pm
Emergency workers and police at the scene of the crash in Milan (Italian Police via AP)
Emergency workers and police at the scene of the crash in Milan (Italian Police via AP)

A small, single-engine plane carrying six passengers and a crew of two has crashed into a vacant office building in a Milan suburb.

Italian authorities said all eight people aboard died.

Investigators opened a probe into what caused the private plane to crash shortly after take-off on Sunday from Milan’s Linate Airport en route to Olbia Airport on the Italian island of Sardinia.

A thick column of dark smoke rose from the crash site and was visible for miles. Several parked cars nearby went up in flames.

Italy Plane Crash
A part of the aircraft’s fuselage lies near the site of the crash in Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Firefighters tweeted that no one else but those on board were involved in the early afternoon crash near a subway station in San Donato Milanese, a small town near Milan.

Milan prosecutor, Tiziana Siciliano, told reporters at the scene that the plane was proceeding on its flight until “a certain point, then an anomaly appeared on the radar screen and it plunged”, striking the building’s roof.

Control tower officials reported the anomaly, she said, but further details on that were not immediately given.

The prosecutor said the plane did not send out any alarm. It was too early to cite any possible cause for the crash, Siciliano said, adding that the flight recorder has been retrieved.

By early evening, only two of the eight dead had been identified, since they carried documents on them, Siciliano said.

Italy Plane Crash
Firefighters work on the site of the plane crash in the San Donato Milanese suburb of Milan (Claudio Furlan/LaPresse via AP)

Those aboard were “all foreigners”, she said, including the pilot, who was Romanian. The aircraft was registered in Romania, she added.

Italian news reports said the pilot, 30, also had German citizenship. The second person identified was a Romanian woman in her 60s who also held French citizenship, the reports said.

The reports said the aircraft had flown from Bucharest, Romania, to Milan on September 30 with no apparent problem.

The Italian news agency, Ansa, quoted the national air safety agency ANSV as saying “the plane hit the building and started burning”. It said the aircraft was a PC-12, a single-engine, executive-type plane.

Fire officials said earlier that the aircraft had crashed into the building’s facade. But following further inspection, the prosecutor said it was apparent that the plane had struck the roof.

Firefighters extinguished the flames at the badly charred and gutted building, which reportedly was under renovation.