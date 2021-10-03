Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Sonny Colbrelli battles rain and mud to clinch Paris-Roubaix win

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 5.55pm
A muddy Sonny Colbrelli celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix (Michel Spingler/AP)
A muddy Sonny Colbrelli celebrates winning Paris-Roubaix (Michel Spingler/AP)

Italian Sonny Colbrelli claimed the biggest victory of his career in a Paris-Roubaix race that lived up to its nickname of ‘the Hell of the North’.

Atrocious conditions saw numerous crashes, with riders struggling to stay upright, particularly on the notorious cobbled sections, and covered from head to foot in mud.

Colbrelli, Lotto Soudal’s Florian Vermeersch and Mathieu van der Poel of Alpecin-Fenix came into the Roubaix velodrome together and contested a sprint finish having overtaken long-time leader Gianni Moscon in the closing stages.

Bahrain Victorious rider Colbrelli was hugely emotional at the finish, holding his bike aloft in triumph before lying on the grass in tears.

Moscon held on to finish fourth, 44 seconds back, ahead of a group containing Belgian star Wout Van Aert.

More from The Courier