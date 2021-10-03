Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Manchester City make complaint to Liverpool over alleged fan spitting incident

By Press Association
October 3 2021, 7.53pm Updated: October 3 2021, 8.29pm
Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool about an alleged spitting incident during Sunday’s draw at Anfield (Richard Sellers/PA)
Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool about an alleged spitting incident during Sunday’s draw at Anfield (Richard Sellers/PA)

Manchester City have made a complaint to Liverpool after alleging a fan spat at their backroom staff during the 2-2 draw at Anfield.

Manager Pep Guardiola said he was not aware of the incident at the time but was subsequently notified and he is confident the host club will take the necessary action.

“They (the staff) told me but I didn’t see it,” he said.

Pep Guardiola
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola  said: “I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person.” (Zac Goodwin/PA)

“I’m pretty sure Liverpool FC will take measures against this person. I know they are greater than this behaviour.”

It is understood Liverpool are investigating the incident and are looking at CCTV footage from that area of the ground.