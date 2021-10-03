Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
News

Metropolitan Police officer due in court charged with rape

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 12.13am
(PA)
(PA)

A serving Metropolitan Police officer is expected to appear in court later charged with rape.

Pc David Carrick, 46, of Stevenage, Hertfordshire, will appear via video link at Hatfield Magistrates’ Court, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Scotland Yard said Carrick, who is based within the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command, was charged with rape by Hertfordshire Constabulary on Sunday.

The officer was off-duty in Hertfordshire at the time of the alleged rape, the Met said.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said the alleged offence is reported to have occurred on September 4 2020 in St Albans.

Carrick was arrested on Saturday by Hertfordshire Constabulary and suspended the same day by the Metropolitan Police.

The force said it awaits the outcome of criminal proceedings, adding that a referral has been made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Hertfordshire Constabulary said Carrick remains in custody.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick said: “I am deeply concerned to hear the news today that an officer from the Met’s Parliamentary and Diplomatic Protection Command has been arrested and now charged with this serious offence.

“I fully recognise the public will be very concerned too.

“Criminal proceedings must now take their course so I am unable to comment any further at this stage.”

Malcom McHaffie, the chief crown prosecutor of CPS Thames and Chiltern, said on Sunday: “The CPS has today authorised Hertfordshire Constabulary to charge serving Metropolitan Police officer David Carrick, 46, with one count of rape following an alleged attack on a woman on the night of 4 September 2020.”

He added: “The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against the defendant are active and that he has a right to a fair trial.

“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”

