What the papers say – October 4

Monday’s papers are led by a leak of the financial dealings of some of the world’s richest and most powerful people.

The Guardian reports the data leak has exposed the “offshore secrets” of 35 heads of state, more than 100 billionaires and 300 public officials.

The leaked documents showed former prime minister Tony Blair and his wife, Cherie, were able to save more than £300,000 in stamp duty by buying the offshore company which owned a property they acquired, according to The Independent and i.

Elsewhere, the Financial Times leads with Chancellor Rishi Sunak pledging more than £500 million to help people get people into new or better jobs as some sectors struggle with “acute” labour shortages.

The Daily Express says the move comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson vows to cut taxes in an effort to “silence” Tory doubts about the historically high tax burden.

The Daily Telegraph reports Brexit minister Lord Frost has drawn up plans to replace the Northern Ireland Protocol, as he warned Brussels the threshold for triggering Article 16 to effectively tear up parts of the deal has been met.

Metro leads with a serving police officer, who was from the same unit as Sarah Everard’s killer, being charged with rape.

Almost a thousand police officers have been probed for posting offensive content on social media, according to the Daily Mail.

The Times reports Mr Johnson is expected to announce this week that all of Britain’s electricity will come from renewable sources by 2035.

The Sun says John Barrowman has been axed from Dancing on Ice over claims he repeatedly exposed himself on the sets of other shows.

The Daily Mirror leads with a survey finding one in four Britons are in a “worse state of mind” following the pandemic.

And the Daily Star says the nation is set to bask in a five-day heatwave this week.