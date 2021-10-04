Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Murder probe after disappearance of 70-year-old woman

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 9.27am
Norma Girolami has not been seen by family or friends since August (Metropolitan Police/PA)
Norma Girolami has not been seen by family or friends since August (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A murder investigation has been launched over the disappearance of a 70-year-old woman who has not been seen by family or friends since August.

Norma Girolami, from Elms Park, Cholmeley Park, Highgate, north London, vanished without saying anything to her loved ones, leaving food in the fridge and no signs of having planned to leave.

The Metropolitan Police said she had not been seen by family or friends since the middle of August, and was reported missing on September 20.

Investigators have searched multiple addresses and are concerned that she has come to harm.

On Friday they arrested two people in north London – a 39-year-old man in Islington and a 34-year-old woman in Finchley – initially on suspicion of fraud and false imprisonment, but later also on suspicion of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Blackburn said: “Norma has not been seen by her friends or family since the middle of August. As a result of our investigation we are extremely concerned that Norma may have come to some harm.

“Her home shows no sign of her planning to leave, food was left in her fridge and she said nothing to her friends and relatives. This is completely out of character and as more and more time has passed, this has only added to our fears that some harm has come to her.

“In view of these concerns for her welfare, and to stop the anguish her friends and relatives are enduring, it is imperative that anyone with information contacts police.

“If anyone knows anything about where Norma may be, has witnessed anything from mid-August to mid-September in the area that Norma lived or if you know anything about what may have happened to Norma, then please contact police. Your information, no matter how trivial you might think it is, could be the vital information that helps us find Norma.

“Norma, if you are safe and well please get in touch with the police.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or via Twitter @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 4006/01OCT, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

