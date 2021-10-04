Nobel Prize honours scientists for discovery of temperature and touch receptors By Press Association October 4 2021, 10.49am A Nobel Prize medal (AP) The Nobel Prize in the field of physiology or medicine has been awarded to US scientists David Julius and Ardem Patapoutian. They were cited for their discovery of receptors for temperature and touch. The winners were announced by Thomas Perlmann, secretary-general of the Nobel Committee. [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up More from The Courier Work by Nobel Prize winners ‘unlocks one of the secrets of nature’ Dunkeld-born John Macleod’s pioneering work brought us the miracle of insulin