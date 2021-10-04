Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Phil Foden expects title race to go down to the wire

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 3.03pm
Phil Foden is expecting a tight title race this season (Adam Davy/PA)
Phil Foden is expecting a tight title race this season (Adam Davy/PA)

Phil Foden expects the title race to be every bit as tight as Manchester City’s compelling 2-2 draw with rivals Liverpool on Sunday.

The champions twice came from behind to claim a point against the 2020 Premier League winners in a superb contest at Anfield that befitted two title challengers.

The result left City a point behind the second-placed Reds, who in turn trail leaders Chelsea by a single point. After seven games, just two points separate the top six sides in the table.

“It was such a good game from both teams,” said Foden, who scored City’s first equaliser. “It was end to end at times.

“I thought it was a top performance from us and we deserved more. I am a little bit disappointed we didn’t get the three points but if you don’t win, then don’t lose.

“We know there are a lot of teams in the title race this year and it is really good to see that there is more than one team fighting at the top of the league.

“I feel like it is going to go all the way and we will fight until the end.”

Kevin De Bruyne scored City's second equaliser in a thrilling contest
Kevin De Bruyne scored City’s second equaliser in a thrilling contest (Peter Byrne/PA)

City dominated the first half but had nothing to show for their superiority at the interval.

Liverpool raised the tempo to snatch the lead with a well-worked effort from Sadio Mane just before the hour but the outstanding Foden responded with a sweet left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

City complained when James Milner escaped a second yellow card for a blatant foul on Bernardo Silva and Mohamed Salah compounded their frustration with a stunning second Liverpool goal.

The prolific Egyptian weaved through the City defence and fired past Ederson with 76 minutes gone.

City rallied again and claimed an equaliser, arguably the least they deserved, when Kevin De Bruyne’s 81st-minute effort deflected in off Joel Matip.

It ended a breathtaking week of away games for City after winning at Chelsea and performing creditably in defeat at Paris St Germain in the Champions League.

Foden said: “I think we have played three of the best teams in football right now, back-to-back.

“Being Manchester City, we love those games and we want to win those games to show our quality against the best players.

“I think in every single game against Chelsea, PSG and Liverpool, we showed a very high standard and put in great performances.”

More from The Courier