Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News UK & World

Man who killed elderly uncle in his home with teenage accomplice jailed

By Press Association
October 4 2021, 3.03pm Updated: October 4 2021, 3.57pm
Leighton Snook (Essex Police/PA)
Leighton Snook (Essex Police/PA)

A man who strangled his elderly uncle to death after burgling him with a teenage accomplice has been jailed for life.

Leighton Snook, 28, was handed a life sentence with a minimum term of 30 years at Ipswich Crown Court for murdering Donald Ralph, 83, at his bungalow in Aldham, Essex.

Snook’s 17-year-old accomplice, Tyler Love, was jailed for eight years for manslaughter and burglary.

The pair stole a Ruger self-loading 22-calibre rifle, a Browning shotgun and a Volvo car from Mr Ralph’s bungalow in Halstead Road on December 28 last year, the court heard.

Donald Ralph
Donald Ralph (Essex Police/PA)

Judge Martyn Levett said they had lied to police in claiming they did not know where the guns were, and he told the court that firearms “getting into the wrong hands” had “very serious results”, like the murder of MP Jo Cox by a man using a stolen gun in 2016.

Their deception, along with the seriousness of the offences, meant he also lifted the anonymity normally given to defendants aged under 18, so that Love could be named.

Speaking about the gun theft, Judge Levett said: “I don’t think it’s because you don’t know where they are, nor do I think you are scared of any retribution, but I think you want to protect the criminals whose firearms are in their possession.

“MP Jo Cox was murdered with a gun which had been stolen from someone who held a licence for it.

“The potential harm when firearms fall into the wrong hands must be taken very seriously.”

Post-mortem examinations of Mr Ralph found three fractures to his cheekbone and abrasions to his neck, throat and back from what Judge Levett described as a “brutal” attack.

He said: “Mr Ralph was a vulnerable old man and the death was in his own home and the burglary was planned and premeditated.

“This was a brutal way to kill another human being. He was an elderly man who lived on his own and who was obviously vulnerable, but in good health and had every prospect of living until he was 100 years old.”

Tyler Love, 17, can be named after Judge Martyn Levett lifted an order which normally gives defendants under 18 years old anonymity, due to the seriousness of his crimes (Essex Police handout/PA)
Tyler Love, 17, can be named after Judge Martyn Levett lifted an order which normally gives defendants under 18 years old anonymity, due to the seriousness of his crimes (Essex Police handout/PA)

Judge Levett told Snook, who is of no fixed address: “You grabbed hold of him, punched him in the face and strangled him to death.

“You dragged a 16-year-old boy into a world of crime. He was a young person whose mind was impressionable.”

Mr Ralph’s niece Tina Ralph alerted Essex Police after finding his body the following day, and said she was “shocked” to learn that a member of the family was behind the murder.

In a statement read to the court at the sentencing, Ms Ralph described her uncle as a “much-loved” and “very well respected member of the community” who loved fishing.

Donald Ralph
Donald Ralph (Essex Police/PA)

She said he had regularly helped her with practical tasks in her home since the death of her father 25 years ago, and he also supported her in caring for her mother, who died with dementia 10 days before the murder.

She added: “Learning that a member of the family was responsible for Don’s murder was a shock.

“The extended family all live locally and this has really had an impact on us all.

“I struggle to sleep and often wake up in the night. I can’t get the image of Don on the floor covered in blood with puffy eyes out of my head.

“I can’t face driving past his bungalow any more.

“For me it will never really be over – it’s an emotional scar I will carry for the rest of my life.”

Love, of Darien Way in Braunstone, Leicester, said he would not have gone along with the burglary if he had known someone would die and apologised to the family in his statement.